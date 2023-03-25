Astronomers are sounding the alarm: the night sky is in serious danger



The night sky as we know it is in great danger: at least that is the diagnosis of many astronomers, who sound the alarm in countless publications. The launch of satellite constellations urgently needs to be regulated so as not to destroy the night sky.





The astronomical scientific community is sounding the alarm

Since 2019, SpaceX has been building its mega-constellation Starlink, which will consist of thousands of satellites, at breakneck speed. Many other companies are planning similar networks, all of which want to romp in low orbit below 2000 kilometers above the earth’s surface. How Phys writes, the scientific community of astronomers tries to emphasize the great dangers of this development with a whole series of publications in the journal Nature.

From Sputnik to Starlink: Earth’s orbit is getting fuller and busier

A team recently attempted to determine what the financial and scientific implications of a significantly brighter night sky could be for large observatories. For the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, one of the largest telescopes currently under construction, the sky will brighten by around 7.5 percent over the next ten years, and the number of observable stars will fall by this amount. In order to be able to fulfill its first scientific goals, the observatory has to plan about a year more observation time, costs: almost 22 million US dollars.

The scientists still base their calculations on very conservative estimates. Because: Another study published in Nature suggests that the phenomenon of light pollution is significantly underestimated due to the measurement methods currently used. It is therefore still difficult to estimate how much the mega-constellations will really brighten the night sky when they are fully expanded.

An attack on the night sky

In a commentary, a group of scientists from Spain, Portugal and Italy found very drastic words for the concerns of astronomers around the world. “The loss of the natural aspects of a pristine night sky for the whole world, even on the summit of K2 or on the shores of Lake Titicaca or Easter Island, is an unprecedented global threat to nature and cultural heritage,” the astronomers said, according to Phys.

The clear request: governments urgently need to create framework conditions: “It is naïve to hope that the rapidly growing space economy will limit itself if it is not forced to do so.”

