ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 review: an overpowered gaming laptop, and that’s it?

Launched by ASUS shortly after the end of CES 2023, the ROG Strix Scar 16 is among the first products to feature Intel’s new “Raptor Lake HX” processors and Nvidia’s latest mobile RTX 4000s, under Ada Lovelace architecture.

With its 16-inch format, the model that ASUS France sent us on loan was practically equipped with the best on the market today. A latest generation armament synonymous with stratospheric performance on all current AAAs. But with a starting price set at almost 4000 euros in France, the device must be flawless. So is it really? This is what we will see in our full test.

What we liked about the ROG Strix Scar 16

Its screen: Mini LED technology and stars in our eyes

Let’s start with what you can’t miss: the display quality offered by this new Strix Scar. The device is progressing on all sides this year by adopting for the first time a 16-inch Mini-LED panel, and a 16:10 ratio, for a QHD + definition (2560 by 1600 pixels).

Compared to the IPS technology used so far on this range, the Mini-LED (operated by Apple on the latest MacBook Pro) offers much more precise zone backlighting – thanks to a significantly increased density of LEDs. This technique allows a better maximum luminance, as well as a significantly deeper contrast than with more traditional LCD technologies.

ASUS completes the whole thing with its new label “Nebula” which reminds us a little of what Apple does with its Retina screens. The idea? Propose a point of reference to the consumer. If the Nebula label is there, the display quality will necessarily be top notch.





And in this case, the promise is kept: the screen of our ROG Strix Scar 16 is simply radiant… At any point of view. Not only does its 16:10 aspect ratio allow for more generous display space and tiny bezels, the Mini-LED delivers a premium viewing experience.

In detail, this screen manufactured by the Chinese BOE allows up to 640 cd/m2 of luminance and a value of 19738:1 contrast ratio side. The peak of brightness is therefore dazzling and the contrast excellent… even if we remain slightly below the absolutely perfect blacks allowed with OLED screens.

ASUS has also taken care to perfectly calibrate its screen. We measure a DeltaE of 0.7 and a color temperature estimated by our tools at 6456 kelvins, perfect values, offered by default, without the user being involved through any manual settings.

To shorten it, ASUS gives us here one of the most beautiful screens currently available on a gaming laptop. Playing on the Strix Scar is the guarantee of literally being amazed and enjoying your favorite titles in the best possible conditions. Quite simply.

G-Sync certified, the Mini-LED panel of the device is also capable of going up to 240 Hz while limiting itself to only 3 ms of response time. If some competing devices go even further on the frequency side, we are also on the best, more or less, on the market. In terms of display, ASUS and its new Strix therefore set the bar very high.

Her performances: when Raptor Lake teams up with Ada Lovelace

If its screen makes an impression from the first minutes of use, it’s really the performance of the Strix Scar 16 that gives the product its flavor. The model we received on loan was indeed very heavily armed.

On the menu, the most powerful Intel currently has in stock on the mobile market: a Core i9-13980HX, currently coupled with 32 GB of DDR5 at 4800 MHz and a valiant RTX 4080 (175 W of TGP: 150 W + 25W via Dynamic Boost).

Although it is possible to opt for another model equipped this time with an RTX 4090, even faster, our configuration had enough power under the hood to motorize any AAA in QHD + without asking too many questions. , and with the highest graphics settings.

The proof under Cybyerpunk 2077or Dying Light 2. Very resource-intensive, the two titles were very diligently animated by our Strix, all in QHD+ definition, with the ray tracing enabled, DLSS on auto and other graphics settings set to ultra. Under these conditions, we noted more than 100 FPS on average on the benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077against just over 70 FPS on Dying Light 2 under the same conditions.

Note also that the two titles both support DLSS 3.0 technology to boost their fluidity. Reserved for the latest RTX 4000s, it works a bit like motion compensation on your TV.

In short, the AI ​​integrated into the graphics card will then insert artificially created images between “authentic” images generated this time by the GPU. Result ? Much improved fluidity, but with a slight latency. Although very successful, this technology is therefore mainly reserved for single-player games.

Be that as it may, CPU performance is also at the party on the Strix Scar 16. Under Cinebench R23, Intel’s Core i9-13980HX, perfectly exploited, manages to collect 28,976 points in multi-core calculation and a few 2,150 points in single-core. We’re on par with what some high-end desktop processors can deliver.

The Core i5-13600K, for example, is beaten, in the same way as the competition on portable PCs… but beware of the abyssal loss of performance observed on battery power. On this point Intel still has a lot to do to match Apple and the energy efficiency obtained by its latest Apple Silicon chips.

What we liked less

Its noise: deafening dissipation and a hint of coil whine as a bonus

The other side of the coin with these admirable performances, ASUS had to equip its PC with a cooling system that was beefy to say the least… and fatally noisy, very noisy.

It must be said that ASUS relies here on no less than three separate fans to cool the newcomers from Intel and Nvidia. And clearly these three mills give voice: in game, the din is quickly deafening and tiring during long sessions. Fortunately, activating the “Silent” mode still allows you to work on the device in a certain peace of mind, even if it is rather reserved for everyday use, in office automation and multimedia for example.

Despite the racket observed when the CPU / GPU duo is heavily used, the three fans of the Strix 16 are not quite enough to avoid overheating. While touch temperatures stay low pretty much anywhere on the chassis, they rise very quickly to over 95 degrees on the CPU.

On the other hand, the GPU remains fairly cool, all things considered, with around fifty degrees on average during a session on Dying Light 2and a few points at 70 degrees.

Finally, it is difficult to ignore the worries of coil whine encountered on our loan model. Although occasional, these crackles proved to be annoying, especially when coming out of standby, when starting a game or after restarting the PC.

Its design: mourn discreetly

As usual with its ROG products, ASUS offers us a rather aggressive design, very typical “Gamer”.

Some love it, others much less, but if the quality of assembly and the finishes are once again there, we regret that the Taiwanese manufacturer has focused so much on the integration of RGB lighting… multiplying by the way plastic materials to better play on the effects of transparency.

Some will surely find their account, but the result is not really to our liking. Not only is this new Strix Scar very eye-catching, but it doesn’t necessarily reflect the idea we have of a high-end product. With a starting price set at 4000 euros, we would have liked to find less plastic and more aluminum or other sophisticated alloys.

Another regret at this price level: the absence of a mechanical keyboard. Unlike some of its competitors, notably from MSI and Alienware, the device does not have a mechanical keyboard. low profile, such as those offered by the Cherry brand. The latter, however, offer a real plus to the high-end models.

Finally, it is very difficult to swallow that on such an expensive machine, no biometric identification mode (facial recognition, fingerprint reader) is offered. Here you have to connect the old way. In a word: it sucks.

On the other hand, the device compensates with a fairly compact format, and therefore a reasonable size given the performance offered: count 35.4 x 26.4 x 3.04 cm for 2.5 kilos on the scale.

Its autonomy: the day on battery is just a sweet dream

Laptops are rarely champions of autonomy, but ASUS and its Strix Scar 16 are still showing ill will on this point. In video playback, the device does not go beyond 1 hour 50 minutes before turning off.

In the context of more classic office automation and multimedia use, we generally get close to two to three hours depending on the settings adopted – but without ever going much further despite the activation, in all cases, of the iGPU mode (via the ‘Nvidia Optimus utility).

To recharge the 90 Wh on-board battery, also count a little over 1 hour 20 minutes on mains using the 330 W charger supplied.

Our opinion on the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16:

With its thundering performance and its Mini LED screen capable of outmoding its predecessor from every point of view, the new Strix Scar 16 offers on paper everything you need to make gamers dream… especially those who love RGB effects. excessive.

That said, with an entry ticket of 4000 euros, we are entitled to look beyond these (very good) arguments. And in this case, the device does not do enough to justify its price: deafening dissipation system (and not always effective), problems of coil whinevery plastic chassis, absence of mechanical keyboard, absence of biometrics, rickety autonomy… so many more or less annoying details which unfortunately end up tarnishing the overall experience when put end to end.

So yes, the Scar 16 is a monster of power and it benefits from one of the best screens on the market to date, but it should do even better, in our opinion, to stand out against competition that is also very well endowed in these two areas.