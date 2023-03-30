At 82, famous actor asks for help to meet his unrecognized daughter

the famous actor Carlos Bonavides traveled to TijuanaBaja California to meet his alleged unrecognized daughter for the first time and take a paternity test, so he asked for help to find his location.

It was in the year 2020 that a young woman named Aylín Barerra came to light and declared that she was the daughter of the comedianalthough he stated that he had no economic interest and only wanted to meet him to form a relationship with him.

During that period of time, the actor could not travel to the city of origin of his apparent daughter, although it was not until this year that he was able to move and he assures that he will even take responsibility for his obligations as a father.

Carlos Bonavides asks for help to meet his daughter

When the subject first came to light, the actor assured that it could be the product of a night of drinking, but that he wanted to clarify the situation and that he was worried about his son’s reaction, “I want to fix this as a gentleman once this pandemic is over, that my wife and my son understand and agree,” commented at the time.

It was not until recently that he traveled to the north of the country to appear in the theatrical production “Why is it that we love you so much?”, that the actor brought the issue up again and asked for the support of the media .

“I want to make a small request. I don’t know if you know that due to the pandemic, sAlió that here in Tijuana I had a daughterthen I want that if you know the whereabouts of this girl who is a doctor, invite her to the play to meet her, to give him a hug and not to turn his back and to fulfill my responsibility. Thank you very much,” he said.

However, shortly after Bonavides replied that it was not something planned, but that he was still prepared to take responsibility for the alleged daughter, the young woman withdrew from wanting to live with him and since then he has kept a low profile.

Who is the son of Carlos Bonavides?





Currently, the famous comedian who gave life to “Huicho Dominguez” has an officially recognized son, he is Tadeo Bonavides, who at the age of 14 has begun his journey in the world of acting in productions such as ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ and “Una familia de diez”.

