At a meeting in Texas, Donald Trump denies any “crime” and points to “a witch hunt” worthy of “Stalinism”

Donald Trump wants to strike back. Threatened with indictment, Donald Trump proclaimed his innocence on Saturday during his first campaign rally for the presidential election, held in a highly symbolic place, the Texas town of Waco, the scene 30 years ago of a deadly assault on a sect opposed to federal power.

Neither “crime” nor “offence”, he hammered during this speech.

“The Horror of Stalinist Russia”

The former US president has been threatening imminent arrest in New York for more than a week in a payout case to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before her 2016 victory.

Justice seeks to determine if Donald Trump is guilty of false declarations, an offense, or breach of the laws on election financing, a criminal offense, by having paid money to the actress of pornographic films.

“The New York City District Attorney, under the auspices and direction of the ‘Department of Injustice’ in Washington DC, was investigating me for something that is neither a felony, nor a misdemeanor, nor an affair,” a- he said in front of thousands of supporters gathered under the Texas sun.

Donald Trump en meeting à Waxo, Texas, le 25 mars 2023 © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As noted Sky News, the former strongman of the White House has also risked a historical metaphor to describe his legal situation. “It’s something straight out of the horror of Stalinist Russia (the USSR, editor’s note),” he accuses.

The former president, also under threat of investigations into his 2020 Georgia election lobbying and handling of classified White House records, regularly poses as a victim of a mysterious ‘shadow state’

The spectacular FBI search of his residence in Florida? “A shocking abuse of power”. The two congressional impeachment proceedings he went through? “A witch hunt”.

Donald Trump ‘will save America’

By returning to his base at a meeting in Waco, Donald Trump is also reconnecting with an exercise he loves. The scenes of the former president, in the process of sketching small dance steps, or throwing his famous red caps to the crowd are now cult among his followers.

In the Texas city, some of his fans were stamping their feet with impatience on Friday evening, visibly unconcerned by the legal troubles of their idol.

“Everything is distorted to give him a bad image,” Kelly Heath, 49, told AFP, seeing it as an attempt to “silence” him.

Saturday, near the meeting near Waco airport, a 72-year-old retiree, Louis, accompanied by his 16-year-old grandson, whom he says is a “big fan” of Trump even if he is not not old enough to vote, advance him that “all the presidents have had mistresses. Why not him?”.

Julie, who comes from the city of Tyler in Texas, assures for her part that the case of Stormy Daniels is “not a great cause. She came from nowhere to see how much money she could extract” from Donald Trump

“These are lies. He’s the boss and he’s going to save America,” said Sherry, 55.