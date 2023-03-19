At home, Betis defeated Mallorca 1-0

The Verdiblancos took 3 points at home against the Bermellones, in the match corresponding to date 26 of the Spain – LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 tournament. The local scored the only goal of the game 2 minutes into the second half, through Borja Iglesias. The striker unleashed a terrific shot from the semi-circle after receiving an assist from Youssouf Sabaly. Impossible for the goalkeeper!

The figure of the meeting was Youssouf Sabaly. The Betis defender was important as he recovered 3 balls and cleared 2 dangerous balls.

Another of the key footballers at the Benito Villamarín stadium was Borja Iglesias. The Betis striker scored 1 goal and made 10 correct passes.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several cautioned: Jaume Costa, Matija Nastasic, Andrés Guardado and Javier Aguirre.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini arranged a 4-5-1 formation on the field with Rui Silva in goal; Youssouf Sabaly, Germán Pezzella, Edgar González and Juan Miranda on the defensive line; Guido Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Sergio Canales, Ayoze Pérez and Rodri in the middle; and Borja Iglesias in attack.

For their part, those led by Javier Aguirre planted themselves with a 5-4-1 strategy with Predrag Rajkovic under the three sticks; Pablo Maffeo, Giovanni González, Antonio Raíllo, Matija Nastasic and Jaume Costa in defense; Dani Rodríguez, Iñigo Ruiz, Iddrisu Baba and Lee Kangin in midfield; and Vedat Muriqi up front.

The designated referee for the match was Valentín Pizarro Gómez.

The Verdiblancos will visit Atlético de Madrid on the next day, while the Vermellones will host Osasuna at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.

The local is in fifth place with 45 points, while the visitor reached 32 points and is placed in eleventh place in the tournament.

