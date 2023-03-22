At just 10 years old: Kim Gloss’ daughter is already putting on make-up

tz stars

Kim Gloss has allowed her 10-year-old daughter, Amelia, to buy her own makeup. This caused criticism on the internet.

Berlin – Kim Gloss (30) is undoubtedly an absolute expert when it comes to beauty. It is no longer a secret that she has already gone to the cosmetic surgeon several times, and the former “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” candidate always presents herself in the social networks in a top style and with perfect make-up. Her daughter Amelia, 10, who Kim is raising with her ex Rocco Stark, 36, seems as interested in beauty products as her mother. Most recently, the former jungle camper even let little Amelia buy her own make-up products in a perfumery. Whether that was the right decision?

Amelia Stark proudly presents the haul in an Instagram story from her mother. Incidentally, blush, powder, brushes and lip gloss were not paid for by Kim. Instead, the student plundered her own piggy bank to go shopping with the pocket money found in it, accompanied by the singer. In the accompanying clips, Amelia also proves that she’s by no means a blank slate when it comes to makeup.

Kim Gloss is polarizing the web with her Instagram stories about Amelia’s makeup

“Cream blush is my favorite,” Amelia Stark reveals in an Instagram Story on Kim Gloss’ official account. Apparently, the ten-year-old has been using her mother’s make-up drawer for a long time. Even mascara and bronzer were allowed to get the celebrity offspring in the perfumery. And when it comes to her clothes, Amelia seems to want a makeover. “I wanted to look more grown-up,” she revealed, referring to a top that, with its side cut-outs, was probably intended more for grown-ups.

As expected, not everyone on the internet is thrilled with Kim Gloss’ decision to allow her daughter to do her own makeup. Many Instagram users find it far too early to buy adult products for a 10-year-old. Kim herself does not seem to want to forbid her daughter’s wish and simply commented on the stories with the words: “Guys, it’s time.”