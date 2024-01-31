At least 19 dead and 22 injured in a road accident in Mexico

MEXICO CITY_ A crash between a passenger bus and a trailer left at least 19 dead and 22 injured on Tuesday in the Mexican state of Sinaloa (northwest), authorities reported.

The accident occurred on a two-lane road near the municipality of Elota, and involved a double-decker bus carrying 47 people, Roy Navarrete, director of Civil Protection in Sinaloa, said at a press conference.

The two vehicles collided head-on and were completely burned.

“19 lifeless bodies have been counted. This will take us a little time to identify, given that they are in a state of calcination,” said Sara Quiñónez, state attorney general, in a video published on social networks. .

Navarrete confirmed that in the incident, the causes of which are being investigated, another 22 people were injured and have received medical attention.

In a first balance, Navarrete had reported 18 fatalities.

“As we have the data of the deceased people (on the site) we will make them known, as well as the data of the people (…) who died in hospitals,” the prosecutor indicated on her side.

The bus had left the city of Guadalajara (state of Jalisco, west) bound for Los Mochis (Sinaloa).

Elota, the point where the tragedy occurred, is a tourist destination, especially for American and Canadian citizens who carry out fishing activities there at the El Salto dam.

Embed – Regarding the unfortunate events of this day on the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway, the #FiscaliaSinaloa Expert investigations are still being carried out at the scene. So far 19 bodies have been recovered. Preliminary is what can be reported so far. pic.twitter.com/upZtmJMrxN — Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaSinaloa) January 30, 2024

Accident chain

On November 21, at least 12 people died and another 58 were injured when a bus overturned on a highway in the state of Veracruz (east), with coasts on the Gulf of Mexico.

That vehicle had left the state of Chiapas (southern) and was traveling to the central state of Tlaxcala when the accident occurred, apparently due to driver error, a National Guard source told AFP.

Road accidents in 2023 were particularly lethal for undocumented migrants trying to reach the United States through Mexico.

A total of 18 Venezuelans and Haitians died when the bus they were traveling in overturned in the state of Oaxaca (southern) on October 6, just five days after ten Cuban women, including a minor, died in another road accident in the state. from Chiapas (south).

Likewise, on August 22, a bus accident left 18 dead, most of them Mexican, and more than thirty injured in the central state of Puebla.