At least 29 migrants drowned in three shipwrecks in the Mediterranean

At least 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have drowned in three shipwrecks off Tunisia, the latest in a series of tragedies in the Mediterranean. Twenty-nine bodies were recovered, the Tunisian coast guard said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it had “rescued eleven illegal migrants of several African nationalities after the sinking of their boats” off the east-central coast of Tunisia. The press release reports three separate shipwrecks.

“The far right played on conspiracy, and it worked”: return to Callac after the abandonment of a refugee reception project

A Tunisian trawler has recovered 19 bodies after a boat sank 58 kilometers offshore. A coastguard patrol recovered eight bodies off the coastal town of Mahdia and rescued 11 migrants whose boat heading for Italy capsized, while trawlers recovered two other bodies.

The sequel after the ad

Campaign against illegal immigrants in Tunisia

Several dozen migrants have died in a series of shipwrecks and others have been missing since President Kais Saied’s violent speech on February 21 on illegal immigration. Kais Saied had affirmed that the presence in Tunisia of « hordes » illegal immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa was a source of “violence and crimes” and came under a “criminal enterprise” aiming to “changing the demographic composition” from the country.

“In Denmark, the laws on foreigners are getting crazier and crazier”

After this speech, a good number of the 21,000 nationals of sub-Saharan Africa officially registered in Tunisia, most of them in an irregular situation, had lost their jobs, generally informal, and their housing overnight, as a result of the campaign against illegals.

A risk of “collapse” of the state

Most African migrants arrive in Tunisia and then attempt to illegally immigrate by sea to Europe, with some stretches of Tunisia’s coastline being less than 150 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Tunisian National Guard regularly reports the interception of hundreds of migrants off Tunisia on board boats en route clandestinely to the Italian coast.

President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday called for support for Tunisia, which is facing a serious financial crisis, in order to contain the “migratory pressure” that this country represents for Europe.

The sequel after the ad

“Mussolini promoted a single passion: fear. » The alert of Antonio Scurati, winner of the European Book Prize

Rome fears an explosion in the flow of migrants to its coasts, favored by economic and political difficulties in Tunisia, but also by good weather as summer approaches, facilitating crossings.

Tunisia has been negotiating for several months with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of nearly two billion dollars, but discussions between the two parties seem to have stalled since an agreement in principle announced in mid-October.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for his part warned on Monday that the situation in Tunisia was “very dangerous”even mentioning a risk of” collapse “ of the state likely to “cause migration flows to the EU and cause instability in the MENA region” (Middle East and North Africa). An analysis qualified as “disproportionate” and rejected by Tunis.