At least 95 people have died in Cuba due to police violence

MADRID.- The Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) published a report in which he details the consequences of police violence carried out since the dictatorship of Cuba towards the civilian population. According to the text, at least 95 people lost their lives between 2018 and 2023, at the hands of this type of violence.

The report, presented in Madrid by the ONG reports that among the victims there are both well-known names and individuals whose stories remain in the darkness of the daily injustices that the Cuban dictatorship tries to hide.

The OCDGH managed to identify 382 victims through complaints from people and the work of organizations and activists that monitor situations of violence, including Cubalex, Justicia 11J, Archivo Cuba, Proyecto Inventario, Cuban Observatory of Human Rights and Prisoners Defenders.

Abuses and violence reign in Cuba

“Police violence is not only exercised when someone dies; There are other frequent events that are considered violent acts. For this reason, in this research, “police violence” refers to the improper or excessive use of physical force or power exercised directly or indirectly by State agents (police, State Security, prison authorities or others) against of individuals or groups that results in injuries, deaths or violations of the human rights of the people they are supposed to protect,” they added.

The investigation identifies seven forms of physical violence committed by authorities in Cuba between 2018 and 2023:

– Sexual abuse

– Violent or arbitrary detention

– Extrajudicial execution

– Denial of medical care/medical negligence

– Death in custody

– Use of firearm

– Excessive use of force

Of the 382 people violated by law enforcement, 274 were victims of police violence due to some political motivation —mainly within the prison system and during the protests of July 11 and 12, 2021 and other public protests against the authorities and of the political system.

Source: WRITING