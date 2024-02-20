At least one Cuban among the six young people arrested in Miami in an operation against illegal car races

Miami-Dade police arrested six young people, including two minors, during an operation carried out last weekend at some intersections in the county against illegal combined car racing.

In addition to the arrests, during the combined police operation with other law enforcement agencies, Authorities issued 29 fines and recovered a stolen car and a firearm.

Among those arrested are David Flores (15 years old), Kevin Ramos Guadarramas (18), Jaroslav Legenzov (18), Rodney Brissete (20), Billy Rodríguez (21 years old)and another minor, 17, who has not been identified.

Ángel Rodríguez, spokesperson for the county police, explained that In one of the cases it was the mother of one of the minors who contacted the authorities to raise the alarm and have her son arrested.

Rodríguez added that in other cases it was the Highway Patrol, “with its tactics,” that allowed those individuals to be detained.

Billy Rodríguez, 21, is accused of reckless driving and drag racing for performing dangerous stunts early Sunday morning, when after 2:00 a.m. he was caught on camera doing so-called “doughnuts” while a crowd watched him in the intersection of Third Avenue and Third Street in Southeast Miami.

Kevin Ramos Guadarramas, 18 years old and of Cuban origin – according to the arrest warrant issued by America Camel– was arrested on charges including reckless driving and fleeing police after being seen driving the wrong way at the intersection of 95th Street and 18th Avenue in Northwest County.

For his part, Jaroslav Legenzov, also 18, faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police officers after an accident, causing injury, third-degree vehicle theft and resisting authority without violence.

Rodney Brissete, 20, was also charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

The authorities reported that they will continue carrying out this type of operations and warn that being part of these activities has consequences.

“We warn our community that, if you participate in these activities, there are laws, that you can be arrested, you can receive fines and penalties that can be very severe,” concluded the police spokesperson.

If you find yourself involved in an illegal race or intersection, leave the scene and immediately call 911, police recommend.