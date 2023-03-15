At RED by SFR, already treat yourself to the new yellow iPhone 14

Last week, Apple lifted the lid on a new colorway for its beloved iPhone 14. If you want to see life in yellow, you are going to be served. Available since Tuesday March 14, 2023, the yellow iPhone 14 is already at RED by SFR. If you want to treat yourself to a premium and colorful smartphone, now is the time to crack.

To celebrate the arrival of the yellow iPhone 14, RED by SFR is pulling out all the stops. Marketed at 1019 euros, the iPhone 14 (128 GB) is yours for 949 euros at the mobile operator, without any conditions. If you want to kill two birds with one stone, it costs you 879 euros by subscribing to the RED by SFR 200 GB package at 15.99 euros per month, without commitment. This is always good news when you want to change your smartphone.

Yellow iPhone 14: powerful and beautiful like the sun

On the occasion of its September 2022 keynote, Apple presented its brand new range of premium smartphones. The standard iPhone 14 is the one everyone snaps up for its value for money.

Equipped with A15 Bionic chip and 5-core GPU, the iPhone 14 is a real racing car. Powerful and fast, it is capable of performing all the tasks you ask of it without lag or slowdown. As for multitasking, it does not scare him. You will be able to take advantage of the full potential of your smartphone in the best conditions. In terms of autonomy, the iPhone 14 proves to be enduring thanks to its battery with a capacity of 3,279 mAh.

If you like watching your favorite series directly on your phone, you’ll love the iPhone 14 and, above all, its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, which is brighter and more efficient thanks to OLED technology. For the most clumsy, everything is protected by a Ceramic Shield.

To capture the moments that matter most to you, iPhone 14 has a advanced dual camera of great quality. We find in particular a new main sensor of 12 megapixels and an ultra wide-angle sensor, larger and wider.

In this month of March, Apple has above all lifted the veil on a new color for its iPhone 14: a resplendent yellow. As spring approaches, it’s a good thing to be able to put some sunshine into your daily life.

RED by SFR celebrates the release of the yellow iPhone 14

If you dream of this sun-colored iPhone 14, RED by SFR gives you all the reasons to treat yourself before March 31, 2023. For a few more days, the yellow iPhone 14 (128 GB) is yours for 949 euros thanks to a immediate discount of 50 euros. To take advantage of this price, there are no conditions: RED by SFR is positioned as a “simple” reseller.

However, you can benefit from a exceptional refund offer of 70 euros for any subscription to the RED by SFR 200 GB package (sans engagement). At 15.99 euros per month, this package is complete since it includes 200 GB of mobile data (including 24 GB usable in the EU and the overseas departments) and unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. It will meet all your needs, that’s for sure.

In the end, you can save 120 euros on Apple’s premium smartphone between the immediate discount of 50 euros and the refund offer of 70 euros by subscribing to the RED by SFR 200 GB package. The yellow iPhone 14 (128 GB) then costs you 879 euros. Cherry on the cake ? You can trade in your current smartphone and benefit from a trade-in bonus of 70 euros.

The time seems ideal to fall for the brand new yellow iPhone 14 at RED by SFR. The mobile operator has a lot of arguments to seduce you with this unbeatable offer on Apple’s latest smartphone. You have until March 31, 2023 to take advantage of it, so don’t wait!

