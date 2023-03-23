At the EU summit, people are amazed at Germany’s “disturbing” blockade

Gradually ban cars with combustion engines in Europe from 2035 or not – the bitter dispute between the Greens and the FDP on this topic reached the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. At the start of the meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) expressed optimism about an exception rule for combustion engines that use so-called e-fuels, as demanded by the FDP. The EU partners, on the other hand, came in for some sharp criticism of the German position.

Latvian Prime Minister calls German blockade “disturbing”

“It is disturbing when a government suddenly goes into reverse after initial approval,” said Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. “This is a very difficult sign for the future.” The Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, on the other hand, spoke out in favor of “green combustion engines” and e-fuels.

The car issue is not officially on the agenda of the two-day summit, but has been raised by several heads of state and government. The EU Parliament and the member states agreed in October that from 2035 onwards no new cars with combustion engines will be allowed to be registered. However, Germany stalled the decision at the last minute to negotiate an exemption for synthetic fuels. However, these are considered expensive and inefficient.

Wissing dampens Scholz’ hope for a quick solution

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he wanted to put pressure on Scholz: “Most countries say we have cleared this hurdle and cannot simply change course.” EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola also said in Brussels: “We can do the deal no longer untie.” This is a question of the “credibility” of the EU.

Scholz, on the other hand, emphasized that the talks between the Federal Government and the EU Commission were “on the right track”. He referred to the Commission’s commitment to examine a solution for synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels. “Now it’s really just a matter of finding the right way to implement this commitment, which the Commission has long since given, in a very pragmatic way,” added Scholz.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had previously dampened hopes of a rapid breakthrough. A legally clean solution “could still take time,” he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Thursday edition).

There is also a debate about nuclear power

The second issue at the summit was nuclear power: French President Emmanuel Macron wanted to work to classify nuclear energy as a clean technology for climate protection, according to those around him. The aim is to end “discrimination” against nuclear power in Europe.

Among other things, Macron is bothered by the latest EU legislative proposal to promote green technologies, the so-called net zero industrial law. The EU Commission under President Ursula von der Leyen wants to classify nuclear power as “clean”, but does not put it on the same level as renewable energies, partly because of German resistance.

At the summit, Austria and Luxembourg warned against making concessions to Macron: “We saw at Fukushima that nuclear power is not safe,” said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. Austria’s Chancellor Nehammer also said that nuclear energy could not be considered a future technology because of its “danger”.

The Ukraine war and climate change recede into the background

The actual summit topics initially receded into the background. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was connected via video, again called on the heads of state and government for longer-range fighter jets and missiles, an EU official said. Of the EU countries, only Poland and Slovakia have so far delivered Soviet-designed fighter jets to Ukraine.

At the summit, the EU leaders want to approve billions in ammunition supplies to Ukraine. One million rounds of artillery ammunition are to be delivered to Kiev within a year, according to the draft summit conclusions.

Special guest at the EU summit was UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He called for a more determined fight against climate change. “The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows how dramatic the situation is,” Guterres said. In efforts to limit global warming, he relies on the “leading role of the EU.”