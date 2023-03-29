At the first MOTORRAD TESTIVAL, readers can test like the pros

Motor Press Stuttgart, MOTORCYCLE

Stuttgart (ots)

Organized for the first time MOTORRAD – Europe’s largest motorcycle magazine a big test event for its readers. From May 5th to 7th, 2023, motorcycle enthusiasts can test drive new machines and established models from twelve categories on the most beautiful roads in the Eifel. Well-known brands such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati, Triumph, Zero, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Moto Morini, Brixton, Benelli, Kymco, Voge, Mash and Indian will be there with selected models. If you’ve always wanted to test the hottest motorcycles in your favorite category in a direct comparison on extended tours and want to get an overview of the different makes, you’ve come to the right place. You can register online using the following link: www.motorradtestival.de.

Anyone who wants to buy a new motorcycle is often confronted with an odyssey from dealer to dealer in order to be able to examine the desired bikes individually. As a result, the formation of an opinion and ultimately the purchase decision can drag on for weeks. In addition, the immediate, direct comparison of selected machines often remains just a dream for potential buyers. At the MOTORRAD TESTIVAL, motorcyclists are given the opportunity to extensively test their favorites and real exotics. Purchasing decisions between crossover and adventure enduros, power nakeds and athletes, cruisers and modern classics or even between 125s and scooters suddenly become very easy thanks to the unique event. Even electric bikes will be represented in the categories, so that this experience awaits the participants in direct comparison with the well-known combustion models.

The starting point of the MOTORCYCLE TESTIVALS will be the driving safety center at the Nürburgring. The participants will be able to make their first driving attempts on a closed track. MOTORRADEditors and testers provide important tips and are available to answer questions. In addition to contacts for the motorcycle brands mentioned, accessory manufacturers will also be on site to round off the testing options.

On the subsequent tours through the Eifel, professional guides will guide you along the perfect routes and ensure that every participant can spend enough time with and on the machines of their choice with regular swap stops. In addition, the MOTORRAD-Testers are not only available for information and tips, but also accompany the test rounds and are available to motorcycle enthusiasts for questions.

The test laps are booked online via the TESTIVAL partner TestfahrtButler at www.motorradtestival.de. It is possible to register for individual categories, with multiple entries being possible. If you want to be there, don’t hesitate: Since the test drive places are particularly popular, it’s worth booking early.

Original content from: Motor Presse Stuttgart, MOTORRAD, transmitted by news aktuell