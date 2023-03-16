At The Perfect Dinner, Fira talks about her weight loss miracle: a matter of the mind

On day 3 of “The Perfect Dinner” in Munich, author Fira talks about her weight loss success. In one year, the 36-year-old lost 33 kilos. And that without a diet.
She writes fantasy novels and produces motivational clips for TikTok that aim to help others “find their mental strength.” Fira (36) has set and achieved many goals in her life: At the age of 19 she came to Germany from her home country of Tajikistan, where she gained a foothold as an author and started a family.
Due to a life crisis, she “began to eat too much”. Accompanied by the realization that “a diet is not for me”, as a countermeasure she devoted herself above all to the question: “Why and at what time do I eat such quantities?” Fira does not go into the detailed course of her “The Perfect Dinner” evening – the third of the Munich week on VOX – but the photo comparison speaks volumes: Within just one year she lost 33 kilos through “mental training” – and meditates half an hour to prepare this evening.
In addition, she still “loves to eat and eats normally” – as her hearty dinner, inspired by her home country, among other things, proves.
“The Perfect Dinner” guests should eat with their fingers
“For me, cooking is like telling stories,” says Fira, describing her attitude: “I love observing the reactions of those around me.” The specialties of her childhood and youth go down particularly well with one guest: Niko (41) was born in the Ukraine and grew up in Georgia.
He is of course familiar with the cabbage soup borscht, as well as the layered rice dish plov and the numerous exciting side dishes. But not that you eat the main course and dessert (strips of pastry sprinkled with honey, dried fruit and pistachios) with your fingers (“So wash your hands first?”) – that connects him with the initially somewhat perplexed guests.
“Do people gossip about you? Then you’ve done some things right”
Ex-model Masha (69), who likes to “dress up”, already threw herself into the most comfortable pants (“I thought, in your country you eat on the floor?”) – now she should just eat like that grasp? Her comment: “Horny, horny, horny.” The shoveling technique skillfully coached by Fira (“push one finger into the other”) and the variety of flavors in soup, rice, meat and dessert result in the “perfect dinner” for her – ten points!
The most critical participant is again the youngest: Lena (19) would have liked it to be more sophisticated. And so Fira is in second place with 33 points behind the currently leading Niko. And lets her current advice to TikTok fans fizzle out: “Do people gossip about you? Then you’ve done some things right.”