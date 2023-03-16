At The Perfect Dinner, Fira talks about her weight loss miracle: a matter of the mind

‘The perfect dinner’: Hostess lost 33 kilos in just one year – without dieting!

Photo: RTL



She writes fantasy novels and produces motivational clips for TikTok that aim to help others “find their mental strength.” Fira (36) has set and achieved many goals in her life: At the age of 19 she came to Germany from her home country of Tajikistan, where she gained a foothold as an author and started a family.

Due to a life crisis, she “began to eat too much”. Accompanied by the realization that “a diet is not for me”, as a countermeasure she devoted herself above all to the question: “Why and at what time do I eat such quantities?” Fira does not go into the detailed course of her “The Perfect Dinner” evening – the third of the Munich week on VOX – but the photo comparison speaks volumes: Within just one year she lost 33 kilos through “mental training” – and meditates half an hour to prepare this evening.

In addition, she still “loves to eat and eats normally” – as her hearty dinner, inspired by her home country, among other things, proves.