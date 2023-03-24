Atari acquires Nightdive Studios

Gaming pioneer Atari, whose heyday is a thing of the past, has now announced that they have bought publisher Night Dive Studios. It’s a promising marriage, as Nightdive Studios’ expertise lies in bringing older games – such as Blade Runner, Quake and Doom 64 – to new life for modern platforms.

Atari pays ten million dollars for Nightdive Studios, with half of the payment consisting of shares in Atari. However, the price could double, depending on how Nightdive Studios meets a number of contractual goals, according to Yahoo Finance. On Twitter, Nightdive Studios writes:

“This is a big win for our team! As we look to continue producing high-quality, new, and remastered games that do justice to the original IP; we could think of no better long-term partner than Atari.”

Nightdive Studio’s next project is a remake of the classic System Shock, which was originally released for PC in 1994. The remake premieres on May 30.