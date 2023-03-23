Athletics: transgender athletes banned from women’s competitions

The board of the International Athletics Federation decided on Thursday “to exclude male and female transgender athletes who have experienced male puberty”.

In athletics, the authorities have decided on the inclusion of transgender athletes. After maintaining the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from all competitions due to the war in Ukraine, the board of the International Athletics Federation, World Athletics, decided on Thursday March 23, “to exclude from international women’s competitions male and female transgender athletes who have experienced male puberty”explained its president Sebastian Coe.

Transgender people will therefore be banned from women’s athletics competitions “as of March 31”, continued the leader of the international federation. According to the rules of World Athletics established until then, transgender women had to present a sufficiently low testosterone level for at least twelve months before a competition to participate in it.

IQuestioned on the subject last June, Sebastian Coe had already explained that he wanted to give priority “Inclusive Equity” concerning the rules regarding transgender athletes participating in women’s events. “My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport”he then concluded.