Atlanta takes the American’s best pitcher

ATLANTA-. The race of Chris Sale An injury-plagued stint with the Boston Red Sox came to an end Saturday after the 34-year-old left-hander was sent to the Atlanta Braves Vaughn Grissom’s change.

Boston also sent cash to the Braves to cover a portion of the $27.5 million salary they owe in 2024 to the seven-time All-Star, who enters the final year of his six-year, 160-year deal. millions of dollars. His salary for 2024 includes 10 million deferred until June 30, 2039.

Sale came to Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has been on the Red Sox injured list nine times, mostly due to shoulder and elbow problems. He underwent Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020 and returned to the Major Leagues until August 14, 2021.

Sale helped Boston win the World Series in 2018, but he has made just 56 starts over the past four years, going 17-18 with a 4.86 ERA. He has 400 strikeouts and 79 walks in 298 1/3 innings. He was 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 20 starts last season.

He went 46-30 with a 3.27 ERA in 115 total starts with the White Sox and was an All-Star in his first two years. Sale is 120-80 in his career with a 3.10 ERA, with 2,189 strikeouts and 4.16 walks in 1,780 2/3 innings.

As a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with the same team, Sale can refuse the trade.

He will join the Braves with a rotation that includes Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Grissom, 22, has a .287 average, with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 64 games with Atlanta the last two seasons. He started 41 times at second base and 19 at shortstop.

Grissom made his Major League debut at Fenway Park on August 10, 2022 and hit two home runs off the so-called Green Monster in his third plate appearance.

Source: AP