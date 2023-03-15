Atlas Fallen: First gameplay trailer for the new Deck13 game is here

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 Interactive have released the first Atlas Fallen gameplay trailer.

This will give you the first playful impressions of the fantasy action role-playing game that will be released soon.

Rise from the dust

Atlas Fallen sends you into a sand-covered world full of desert landscapes. You explore ancient ruins, uncover mysteries and take on creatures.

In doing so, you in turn use the magical powers of your weapon, which can change shape in battle.

More news about Atlas Fallen:



“Discover powerful new abilities to customize your character and rise up as the hero tasked with freeing the people of Atlas.”

Furthermore, a 100-piece limited Signature Edition of the game has been announced, which is exclusive to the Focus entertainment store is available.

For 99.99 euros, this includes, among other things, a numbered and exclusive artwork by Art Director James Lowe, which was printed on a laminated wooden frame.

Atlas Fallen will be released on May 16, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.



