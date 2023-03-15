Atlas Fallen: gameplay and grandiose environments presented

Revealed last summer with a cinematic, Atlas Fallen shows itself today via a gameplay video for the first time, allowing you to discover different game environments, but also some creatures.

Gameplay and big creatures in desert environments

As the first trailer showed last year, it is indeed a world covered in sand that we will travel in Atlas Fallen, all under a certain dose of mysticism.

Go on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, gliding rapidly through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and uncover the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight against a corrupted god and extraordinary beasts with the divine power of your shapeshifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to create a unique set of moves and become the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas.

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 studio describe their new title as an action game in which the hero will have a gauntlet that gives him certain gauntlet. The character’s skills will be improved as the adventure progresses to benefit from increasingly powerful abilities, and thus become the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas.

The release of Atlas Fallen remains scheduled for May 16 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.