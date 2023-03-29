Atlas Fallen: the action-RPG playable in co-op is postponed by several months

Unveiled in August 2022, Atlas Fallen sparked gamer interest with its world fantasy as well as the ability to play solo and co-op. Developed by the Deck 13 studio, it was originally supposed to be released in May, but has just been pushed back several months.

See you in August

It is via a message posted on Twitter that the studio has indeed announced the postponement of the title in August. The reasons for this postponement are, as often, that the teams need more time to polish their game.

Below is the message to players, along with the new release date:

Thank you for the huge support we’ve received so far for Atlas Fallen! From your enthusiastic feedback on our videos and in person at PAX EAST to positive reviews from critics, we’re grateful and honored to see you excited to play our game. Our goal has always been to create a memorable A-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option of fully playable seamless co-op with a friend. We would like to give the game a little more time, which would allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen. To do this, we have made the difficult decision to delay the global launch of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023. We apologize for this disappointing news. We’ll be back in early summer to share game updates, including new gameplay footage and your first look at co-op play. We look forward to bringing you a fantastic experience in the Atlas desert lands this summer. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make our way to the finish line, Deck 13 & Focus Entertainment.

Atlas Fallen is still planned for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC, but will now be released on August 10, 2023. The studio is already giving us an appointment this summer to discover new gameplay of this ultra-dynamic action-RPG with grandiose environments.