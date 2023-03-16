Atletico Mineiro vs. Millionaires LIVE: the Ambassadors maintain equality without goals

MINUTE 32: Daniel Cataño, Millonarios midfielderhas worked more in the defensive part to stop the departure of Patrick and Paulinho to associate with David Macalister Silva and Leonardo Castro in attack

MINUTE 29: Atlético Mineiro missed an important opportunity with Hulkwho took a ball that was stolen from millionaires in his own half, he finished off outside the area and sent it over the goal

MINUTE 27: Atlético Mineiro was saved! One center was left to Juan Carlos Pereira only in front of the goalkeeper Everson but he did not hit him well and the ball remained in the hands of the goalkeeper. Second clear option that fails millionaires

MINUTE 24: Atlético Mineiro has a 71% possession of the ball thanks to the fact that he recovers it very quickly in his own half, at the moment that millionaires enter the third quarter court

MINUTE 20: Millionaires lost the ball, is inaccurate in passing and insecure when leaving his own half, allowing Atletico Mineiro recover the ball very quickly and every attacking action ends in the box

MINUTE 15: Millionaires were saved! Patrick took a cross from the left side that Hulk headed into the area and the ball went over the goal

MINUTE 12: Atlético Mineiro makes a change: Allan leaves, due to injury, and Otavio enters

MINUTE 10: Millionaires is controlling the game with a strong marking on attackers like Hulk and pressing the rival defense to look for the first goal

MINUTE 6: Juan Carlos Pereira was reprimanded in millionaires

MINUTE 5: Atlético Mineiro was saved! In a counterattack by Millonarios led by Leonardo Castro, he couldn’t hit him when he entered the area, but David Macalister Silva did, whose ball went very close to the left side of the goal.

The game started: Atlético Mineiro 0-0 Millionaires

The teams leave the playing field for the protocol acts in the Mineiraowhich has a large audience for the duel of Conmebol Libertadores

Millionaires and Atlético Mineiro warm up on the field of the Mineirao stadium

Formation of Atletico Mineiro

Formation of Millionaires

The ball will roll at the Mineirão Stadium from 7:30 p.m. Colombian time with the transmission of ESPN and Star+

In similar instances of the Conmebol Libertadores, Millionaires do not have a good record with Brazilian teams. In 2017 fell from the penalty shootout against Athletico Paranaense. In 2022 he saw the faces with the fluminense who defeated him in both games, ending the continental dream of the capital team.

By date eight of the League betplay Dimayor, Millionaires, with an alternate payroll equalized without goals as a visitor in the Colombian classic against National Athletic in the Atanasio Girardot. The albiazules They are in seventh position in the championship with 10 points and will receive Águilas Doradas on the next day.

In the semifinals of the state championship, Atlético Mineiro was surprised by the modest Athletic Club, who defeated them by the slightest difference with a goal from Jonathan’s twelve steps, while Hulk had the tie at his feet in the same way, but the ball hit the post, the rematch will be on Saturday March 18 at the home of Gallic.

David Macalister Silva

David Silva scored in the first leg for Millonarios. Image Colprensa (John Paz/)

The capital of Millonarios opened the scoring at minute 42 in the first leg in Bogotá. Macalister provided statements for DirecTV Sports. “I dream of winning the Libertadores with Millionaires. An identity was returned, there is already a title and we returned to international tournaments.

Possible formations:

Millionaires: Alvaro Montero; Elvis Perlaza, Oscar Vanegas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Omar Bertel; Daniel Giraldo, Larry Vásquez, Óscar Cortés, David Macalister Silva, Daniel Cataño; Leonardo Castro.

Atlético Mineiro: Everson; Saravia, Lemos, Jemersoon, Dodó; Allan, Otavio, Edenilson, Patrick; Paulinho, Hulk.

The same way, the chacho made clear the respect he feels for millionairesbut he hopes to make his locality respected before the Ambassador: “Going down is not the same as going up, that is a great truth in the physical part, I say it because I played at altitude, it is not the same for them to go to the plain as to go to 2,700 meters high. We are going to face a great team, hopefully we can give our people a win”.

For its part, Atlético Mineiro will be able to count on Argentine midfielder Matías Zaracho, who was not in the game due to the death of his brother-in-law. Eduardo Coudet referred to the return of the former Racing: “we already have himhe already trained twice, they are personal situations where we have to be understanding (…) we are going to get to the Libertadores game very well, in front of our people and at home where we also want to win and that is our next objective”.

Those led by Alberto Gamero will have a noticeable drop in defense after the injury to central defender Andrés Llinás, as Millonarios revealed through their social networks: “He presented a grade 1 sprain in his right knee, for which he will not be able to be part of the delegation to Brazil. The player is already in recovery work. Approximate disability: one week”.

After the draw at Nemesio Camacho El Campín, Millonarios will play everything for everything against Atlético Mineiro to keep one of the places in the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores. The person in charge of delivering justice at the Mineirão Stadium will be the Argentine judge Fernando Rapallini.