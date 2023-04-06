Attack at Bochum City Hall: 16-year-old robbed

Bochum.

Two unknown young people robbed a 16-year-old boy at Bochum City Hall late in the evening. They escaped with money.

A 16 year old Bochumer was mugged downtown.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. he was on Gustav-Heinemann-Platz at Bochum City Hall. According to him, he was approached by two young people at number 2 and asked for his ID. The men then searched the youth and took cash from his wallet. They fled in the direction of the technical town hall.

This is how the robbery victim describes the two perpetrators

The 16-year-old estimates the age of the perpetrators at 16 to 17 years. One is about 1.70 meters tall and wore a black jacket and a red baseball cap. The other was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Notes to the police: 0234 909 8105 or 0234 909 4441 (criminal station).

















