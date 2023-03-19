Attack in Essen: man sprays senior woman’s tear gas in the face

Essen.

An unknown person sprayed tear gas in the face of an 84-year-old woman from an e-scooter on Friday (March 17). The Essen police are now looking for witnesses.

An 84-year-old senior woman was brutally attacked with tear gas at around 1:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon (March 17). According to the police, the woman was on Bochumer Strasse, near Käthe-Kollwitz-Strasse, when an unknown man drove past her on an e-scooter and suddenly sprayed an unknown liquid in her face.

According to the police, the 84-year-old immediately felt severe pain in her eyes. An unknown witness came to the lady’s aid and alerted the fire brigade. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Essen police are looking for witnesses

The Essen police are now looking for witnesses to the attack and for the woman who helped the elderly woman and alerted the fire brigade. Information is accepted on 0201 829 0.





