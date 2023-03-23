Attack on journalists with explosive USB sticks

A journalist connected the stick to his computer, whereupon the explosive device detonated. injuries on the hands and face were the result. Another USB stick was created using a Adapterkabels infected and did not explode. More explosive devices were intercepted in time.

What used to be letter bombs are now evident explosive USB-Sticks . In Ecuador at least 5 radio journalists have one disguised as a USB stick explosive device get sent.

Explosive RDX used

According to the police, the USB stick contained the military explosives RDX. Fortunately, when plugging in the USB stick is only the Half of the charge explodeswhich probably saved the journalist from serious or even fatal injuries.

The RDX Explosives applies with a detonation velocity of approx 8,400 meters per second as particularly efficient. black powder has, for example, only 300 to 600 meters per second. Compared to TNT does RDX have one 1.5 times higher explosive power. Black Powder comes in at 0.25 to 0.4 on TNT equivalents, Dynamite at 0.8, and C4 at 1.35.

RDX was used extensively during World War II and was also one of the first plastic explosives. It is still used today in mixtures with other substances as a military explosive. In the civil sector, buildings are demolished in a controlled manner. RDX has also been widely used for crime and terrorist attacks.