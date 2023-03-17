Attention investors: these leading Cedears are breaking it, with increases that reach 150% so far this year

After the dismal results recorded throughout the past year, as of 2023 there is a large group of companies that, listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange in the form of Cedearsare obtaining very satisfactory results for those who trusted them.

In fact, if they are considered the first ten companies by volume operated locally, which together represent something like half of the market, the average rise is around 65%, although there are some species that climb close to 150 percent.

In general, Those with the largest market volume are technology companies, particularly META, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, which is usually followed in order of importance by Apple, Google, Coinbase and Mercado Libre.

One line below, Tesla, Microsott and Amazon are usually positioned. As for companies from other sectors, the oil company Vista and Coca Cola tend to stand out. It should be noted that Cedears currently doubles the daily volume traded by Argentine shares listed on the local market, for which they are assured of a high level of liquidity.

It should be remembered that Cedears are listed on Wall Street, particularly on NASDAQ, and that their price is replicated instantly in the local market. They are priced in pesos and have two advantages: they reflect the evolution of the exchange rate and are not influenced by Argentine risk.

Cedears: which are the companies that rise the most?

The ranking is comfortably led by Coinbase, which accumulates a rise close to 150% so far this year. Coinbase is a global digital asset exchange platform headquartered in San Francisco, California.

This online platform is used to buy, sell, transfer and store cryptocurrencies, also sends information about the transactions to the blockchain network to verify them. Its market capitalization reaches US$18,000 million and shows a strong recovery after the abrupt fall registered last year.

Second, position METAwith a rise of the order of 101% and a market capitalization of about US$515,000 million. The company has a strong presence in social networks since, among others, it owns Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

It also provides Oculus, an ecosystem of hardware, software, and developers, that allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. It has been operating in the market since 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

The third position covers it Tesla, that goes up a 72% in the year. The firm led by the controversial Elon Musk was founded in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California. Its market capitalization is of the order of 569,000 million dollars.

The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and power generation and storage systems in the United States, China, the Netherlands, Norway, and internationally.

In fourth place is Free market, with a rise of 67% and has a market capitalization of over US$60,000 million. Listed on the NASDAQ electronic market since August 2007.

It has operations in its country of origin, as well as in Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Honduras and Venezuela.

recently confirmed that will invest US$3.6 billion with the aim of strengthening its commercial strategy in Brazil, after the collapse of its main competitor in that country. Likewise, last month, the company announced a record level of billing in 2022 globally, which reached US$10.5 billion, of which more than half were generated in that country.

The “top five” of the companies with the highest increases closes another technological giant, Applewith an advance above 41 percent. Its market capitalization is $2.5 trillion.

Apple Inc. designs and manufactures products for the personal computer, portable digital music player and mobile communication device markets and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals and network solutions.

The company sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its own stores, its direct distributors and third-party wholesalers, sales and value-added distributors.

The table of the ten companies that grow the most in the Cedears segment are Amazon, with 40%; Microsoft, which advances 38%; Google, with 37%; the oil company Vista Oil with 24% and, finally, Coca Cola, with 11 percent.