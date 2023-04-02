Attractive prizes

With great joy, conviviality and fun, 96 members and friends of the Dornbirner Senioren 50plus were able to take part in the association’s prize game.

12 rounds of Jass were played twice and in the late afternoon Gertrude, the lucky fairy, was able to draw the lucky number 1190. Theo Kremmel, a member of the association, was able to secure the first prize, an annual ticket for the Dornbirn city bus, with 1199 points. About the second place could itself Christel Maser happy and the third prize went to Irmtraud Bonatti. All Jasser friends received valuable non-cash prizes, day trips, various vouchers and much more. It was possible to experience entertaining, sociable hours with friends and exchange good memories. At this point, the members of the board of the association would like to thank all sponsors for the nice prizes provided. chairwoman Helga Dünser thanks the team members for the smooth process and their commitment Elmar Hilbe, Ilse Fassler, Gertrude Birkel, Jochen Campestrini, Rudi well-named. For the correct and rapid evaluation of the results Manfred Duenser responsible. The pleasant hospitality was provided by the staff of the Kolping House in Dornbirn.