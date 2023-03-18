Augsburg: Sarenren-Bazee leaves the future open

Noah Sarenren-Bazee leaves his future at FC Augsburg open. In an interview with ‘Transfermarkt.de’, the 26-year-old talks about a possible change: “I’m not really into that now. We have an important remaining program. I will invest all my energy. You will see everything else, I cannot see into the future.” The winger’s contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Sarenren-Bazee switched from Hannover 96 to FCA in 2019 for 1.7 million euros, and since then the right winger has struggled with injuries. Most recently, the nimble right-footer had to pause almost the entire season with a cruciate ligament tear. Nevertheless, Sarenren-Bazee looks positively into the future and has one important wish: “My main goal is to play more.” In the current season, this was only the case in eight Bundesliga minutes.

