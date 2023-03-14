Austerity: They want the INE credential to be printed on paper

Inside the electoral referee tangled moments are lived. As they prepare to elect new councilors —even with the controversy over accusations that the exam was leaked, helping spoiled candidates— A series of rather surprising proposals have arrived. One of them, continuing with the impulse of austerityis looking for that the INE credential is printed on paper.

As they listen to it. The idea is that the INE credential it becomes a personal document that you could print at home; on any sheet of paper —practically you wouldn’t even have to laminate it.

INE credential could be printed // Photo: Cuartoscuro

This proposal came from the mind of Bertha María Mayor Lujánone of the candidates for INE counselor who has generated the most controversy after being the woman with the highest score in the exam. In addition, of course, it has been singled out for its family closeness with the government in power: his sister is labor secretary and his mom is national counselor of Morena.

That the INE credential be printed on paper

As part of your trying to be an INE counselorthe candidate had to present an essay with some proposals —as well as current challenges facing the institute. It was there that the idea appeared that the INE credential is printed on paper; of a way similar to CURP that you download in a few clicks.

Bertha María Mayor Luján suggested that they be used QR codes to print a new document “that can be downloaded and printed on a simple sheet of paper and have the same validity as the other official documents already used in Mexico.”

This proposal, presented by the candidate for director of the INE, was focused in the expense of printing credentials for all.

According to the lawyer, each of the INE credentials currently costs 280 pesos and if we consider that they are done millions of credentials every year —he argues— printing them on paper would mean considerable savings.

That the INE credential is not identification

Another of the main problems encountered by the director candidate is that the INE credential They have inadvertently become an identification document in Mexico. With the proposal that print on paper it would only become a document for voting.

So here comes something you don’t expect. the candidate Bertha María Mayor Luján proposes that the Ministry of the Interior put the batteries to create the National Population Registry and the National Personal Identification Service. Let them be the ones to issue the IDs. This initiative, which already exists, has been stuck in the Legislative Branch since 2020.

The proposal that the INE credential be printed on paper is just that, just a proposal; but has unleashed an interesting debate about the cost of our IDs and about which authorities should keep population records. What do you think?

