Australian television apologizes for editing photo of deputy

SDNEY- a chain of television Australian apologized today – January 30 – for altering the photo of a state representative, who complained that the new version showed her with enlarged breasts and a more revealing dress.

Georgie Purcell, a member of the upper house of the Victorian state Parliament, published two versions of the photo, the original and the one that was edited by 9News Melbourne, which is part of Nine Network Australia.

In the edited version, which aired last night, her white, sleeveless dress was transformed into a navel and skirt, leaving her belly exposed.

A translucent light gray square transposed over part of the photo appears to accentuate the representative’s chest.

“I suffered a lot yesterday. But I didn’t expect a media outlet to edit my body and my outfit,” Purcell wrote on the social network “This happened to a male deputy,” he continued.

9News Melbourne director Hugh Nailon claimed the channel’s graphics department used a photo posted online of the MP to use in a report on duck hunting.

Purcell is a member of the Animal Justice Party for northern Victoria.

“As usual, the image was resized to adapt to our channels,” explained Nylon. “During the process, Photoshop automation created an image that did not correspond to the original,” he added, referring to the photo editing software from the American company Adobe.

“This did not meet the high editorial standards we have and for that we apologize unreservedly to Purcell,” added the channel director, referring to a graphic error.

Adobe rejected Nylon’s explanation. “Any change to this image would have required human intervention and approval,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

