Austria decides cell broadcast for civil protection

Warnings of catastrophes, searches for missing children and similar urgent messages are also to be distributed in Austria via cell broadcast: These are broadcast-type messages to all compatible smartphones that are logged into certain radio cells – regardless of the phone number of the cell phone and free of charge. On Monday, the Austrian Ministry of Finance published the relevant regulation in the Federal Law Gazette, and it has been in force since midnight.

According to EU law, it should EU Regulation 2018/1972 should actually be ready by September 21, 2022, according to the Austrian Telecommunications Act even by June 21, 2022. Politically, the Minister of Transport Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), who was responsible at the time, even announced implementation for 2019. Cell broadcast has been established in many countries for years, for example in the USA since 2012 and in Canada since 2015. Germany activated cell broadcast on February 23, 2023.

The Austrian “Ordinance of the Federal Minister of Finance on the technical design of a public warning system” does not contain an implementation period. She demands that it be made available immediately, but at the same time says that details of the implementation must be agreed between mobile network operators and the responsible authorities. heise online has asked the Austrian network operators for information on when full operation of Cell Broadcast can be expected.

Redundant centers

Example of a Canadian severe weather warning via cell broadcast (Image: Daniel AJ Sokolov)

Among other things, it is now mandatory for every Austrian mobile operator to operate two independent broadcast facilities (Cell Broadcast Center, CBC). Legally, the ordinance contains a significant change compared to that in late summer reviewed draft: Mobile operators are no longer exempt from liability in the event that their CBC are not available, but this is not their fault. Now it says succinctly: “Any liability issues are to be dealt with according to the rules of general civil law.

Technically, Austria relies on the Common Alerting Protocol CAP 1.2 from OASIS in the form of AT-Alert. AT-Alert dispenses with many optional parameters in order to keep the system simple. The target area of ​​a transmission must be defined in a maximum of ten polygons, which may have a maximum of one hundred geographical coordinates. The network operators then have to select the appropriate mobile radio cells. The standard optional description of the target area by means of a radius from a specific point, by means of a geocode or the specification of the lower and upper altitude range is not provided for.

Mobile operators have to preset cell phones

The messages must be in UTF-8 format and may be up to 4096 characters long. “German” and “Other” are defined as languages. They are sent out repeatedly, depending on the urgency, every minute to ten minutes. A unique identification number ensures that a mobile phone will not display the same warning message a second time, even if the mobile phone has changed mobile network. The repetitions are therefore used to reach terminals that were not logged in on earlier attempts.

Not every mobile phone automatically displays the Cellbroadcast messages. Depending on the model, the user must make appropriate settings in advance. However, the new Austrian ordinance obliges mobile operators to configure the mobile phones they put on the market in such a way that cell broadcast messages are received and prominently displayed.

There are generally no multimedia elements for cell broadcast; Sending them in bulk could overload the network. Theoretically, hyperlinks could be included in the text, but their use is controversial: if tens of thousands of recipients click on the link to a website or a telephone number at the same time, the network could really start to falter again.



(ds)

