Austrian Airlines: Union threatens to strike at Easter

Wien

More than 100 flights were canceled on Tuesday due to a tariff dispute at Austrian Airlines. Now the confrontation is getting worse. A strike at Easter can no longer be ruled out.

In the wage dispute at the Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines, employee representatives are threatening a strike at Easter. The salary increase offered by the management of the Austrian airline must be improved by Maundy Thursday, said Daniel Liebhart from the Vida union of the German Press Agency.

Otherwise, a labor dispute threatens from Good Friday. This was the result of a staff meeting of the on-board staff lasting several hours.

Because of the gathering of crew members, more than 100 flights were canceled on Tuesday, including connections from Vienna to Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin and Hanover.

Offer below inflation rate

The management of Austrian Airlines had recently proposed an average salary increase of 12.3 percent to the pilots and flight attendants. The staff representatives could not understand this number, said Liebhart. In reality, the supply is only 8.5 percent, i.e. below the inflation rate.