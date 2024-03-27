Authorities locate a recently arrived elderly Cuban who was missing in Hialeah

The Hialeah Police located this Tuesday night Indalecio Puente Espinosaa 78-year-old man who arrived from Cuba less than three months ago and had been missing since Monday afternoon.

“Mr. Espinoza has been located and reunited with his family”updated on Instagram at 8:34 pm (local time) by the Police Department, which did not specify the circumstances in which the old man was found or where.

Capture from Instagram/Hialeahhflpd

According to information previously published by Univisionthe old man does not suffer from “no severe health condition.”

His daughter had left him in the care of his grandson at approximately 7:30 am on Monday at his residence, located in the vicinity of the 2700 block of West 55th Street.

Local 10 stated that – according to the testimony of investigators – while the child was sleeping Puente Espinosa left the residence for his daily walk around 5:30 pm, but did not return.

Police said that after the boy’s relative returned home around 5:30 p.m., Puente Espinosa was missing, prompting the filing of a missing person report.

At the close of this note there are no other details about what happened.