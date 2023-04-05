Auxerre: six months suspended prison sentence for an elected opposition member linked to drug trafficking

The Auxerre Criminal Court also sentenced Farah Ziani to two years of ineligibility for “non-justification of resources by a person in relation” with a drug trafficker.

The elected opposition Auxerre Farah Ziani (unlabeled) was acquitted on Wednesday of the count of laundering drug trafficking but sentenced to six months in prison suspended for “non-justification of resources by a person in relation” with a drug dealer. The Auxerre Criminal Court also sentenced Farah Ziani to two years of ineligibility, also for non-justification of resources by a person in relation to the author of drug trafficking.

“Ms. Ziani took advantage of drug trafficking. She says she wants to continue in public life. I think a break is necessary,” said the prosecution, represented by substitute Anaëlle Jaccard, petitioning against the elected four years in prison, including two years with probation, and five years of ineligibility.

A previous four-month suspended sentence

The defendant’s lawyer, Gaëlle Dumont, had described this requested sentence as “delusional”. Tuesday, during the first day of his trial, Farah Ziani had denied any involvement in drug trafficking. “I do not recognize any of the offenses with which I am charged,” said the elected official at the helm.

Regarding two checks for several thousand euros that she was accused of having cashed, Farah Ziani had affirmed “that it concerned a sale of furniture and a quad, in no case of drug trafficking”.

On March 10, 2022, Farah Ziani was sentenced in a fraud case by the Auxerre Criminal Court to a four-month suspended prison sentence and a five-year ineligibility sentence.

The elected official, who was accused of having stolen 10,000 euros from a client, in October 2020, when she worked in a real estate agency, appealed by denouncing “an unfounded accusation”, which suspended her sadness.

Six years in prison for Ziani’s companion

42-year-old Farah Ziani was excluded from her opposition group “The assurance of a serene transition”, a formation bringing together environmentalists, socialists and walkers against the mayor LR of Auxerre, Crescent Marault.

Also warned, Farah Ziani’s companion, Jérémy C., was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in prison, and a five-year ban on appearing in Yonne. Eight years in prison had been requested against him.

He was accused of being a “wholesaler” of drug trafficking, in the words of his lawyer Helena Viana, who had refuted this accusation, assuring that it concerned “vehicles, but not narcotics”.

In this case of drug trafficking carried out from March to December 2020 and for which 1.6 kg of heroin had been seized, six other defendants were sentenced to sentences ranging from ten months suspended to five years including thirty months suspended .