Avalanche in the Silvretta Montafon ski area

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at around 9:45 a.m., a slab of snow about 54 meters wide broke loose in St. Gallenkirch, in the Silvretta Montafon ski area.

The avalanche went about 220 meters down the slope there, via a ski route running there. It was initially unclear whether people were also buried, which is why a safety search was carried out by the mountain rescue service, the alpine police and other emergency services. The accumulation area of ​​the avalanche was probed and searched with avalanche dogs.