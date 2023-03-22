Avalanche in the Silvretta Montafon ski area

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at around 9:45 a.m., a slab of snow about 54 meters wide broke loose in St. Gallenkirch, in the Silvretta Montafon ski area.
The avalanche went about 220 meters down the slope there, via a ski route running there. It was initially unclear whether people were also buried, which is why a safety search was carried out by the mountain rescue service, the alpine police and other emergency services. The accumulation area of the avalanche was probed and searched with avalanche dogs.
It was determined that no people were buried. A total of 54 forces from the SIMO piste rescue service, the mountain rescue services in St. Gallenkirch, Gaschurn and Gargellen, the dog unit with four avalanche dogs and three helicopters and forces from the federal police were involved in the search.