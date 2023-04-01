Avant-garde and style: this is the fabulous house where Jesica Cirio lives

If there is an Argentine figure who always manages to capture all eyes, it is Jessica Cirio. In addition to having positioned himself over the years and being the face of various brands, he has long hosted “La Peña de Morfi”, the Telefe cycle that causes a sensation every Sunday at noon on the small screen.

Throught social media, Jessica Cirio She always shares her working life, but something that catches the attention of her fans is when the model shows part of the house where she lives with her daughter, Chloé, the fruit of love between the lace and Martín Insaurralde.

Jessica Cirio.

As can be seen on the social network of the famouswhich already has more than 3 million followers, Jessica Cirio He takes advantage of every corner of the luxurious and large house to carry out his physical training, one of his passions, and to share with his daughter. The residence is located in a private neighborhood surrounded by nature, the spaces in the home are spacious and the color white predominates.

Chloé, fruit of the love of Jesica and Martín Insaurralde.

Another of the colors that the host of “La Peña de Morfi” chose to decorate the house is brown. In some Instagram images you can see some curtains in the living room in that color and the white windows stand out. Despite the fact that the three of them reside, the mansion is immense and has all the comfort that anyone dreams of having at home, from the latest appliances to exclusive furniture design.

This Saturday, Jessica He shared some videos where he is seen touring part of the landscaped area of ​​the place and pretends to be a paradise.

The blonde takes the opportunity to train in the gallery of the house.

One of the galleries of the mansion is generally occupied by Jesica, since she chooses to place her mat and separate her elements to train, in addition to her own closed gym that they have in the house. The property includes a barbecue area, swimming pool and several rooms equipped to receive friends and family.

What Jesica said about her relationship with Insaurralde

After the rumors of a crisis between the blonde and her husband, the renowned politician, Jessica She was interviewed a few weeks ago by a cell phone from “Socios del Espectáculo” and clarified the situation. “No guys. I don’t stop, he doesn’t stop. In fact, last week we took Chloé to the garden and we all took a picture together.”

The family looks more than happy.

Jesica said that her partner does not like public exposure and that “there is a time when I cannot demand that he have a presence where he does not like it, he chooses.” In addition, they asked him if he gets jealous because of the videos of her dancing and he replied: “No, guys. It’s been 10 years already. What can he be jealous of? He never made me jealous for anything. He met me like that, I met him like that he”.