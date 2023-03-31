Avatar 3: Theatrical Release, Cast, Storyline & More

The young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss could get a special role in “Avatar 3”. In the predecessor “Avatar 2”, the young actors will play the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), the new generation of the Sully clan. Since the “Avatar” series is set to revolve around the fate of the Sully clan, it’s only likely that the Children in the third part an important role take in. Jack Champion, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang are also back.

Oona Chaplin is new to the “Avatar” cosmos. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star will play the leader of the new Ash tribe. Another newcomer is Michelle Yeoh, who is the scientist Dr. Karina Mogue will embody.