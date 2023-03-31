Avatar 3: Theatrical Release, Cast, Storyline & More

The first part “Avatar – Departure to Pandora” was a huge success. After more than ten years, the second part is finally starting. A start date has already been set for “Avatar 3”. You can read all the information about part 3 in the article.
When will Avatar 3 be in cinemas?
There is already a start date for the third part of the science fiction film “Avatar”: “Avatar 3” is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024 in the United States. In Germany, the film will then probably December 18, 2024 start in cinemas.
Avatar 3: How’s filming going?
On December 14, 2022, the second part of the sci-fi spectacle “Avatar” will start in cinemas. Regardless of the success at the box office, “Avatar 3” has long been approved and even turned off. Thanks to James Cameron’s long-term planning of the series, filming on the third film wrapped straight away with part two. Now the time-consuming post-production is still pending, which could possibly shake up the schedule again.
Avatar 3: Who is part of the cast?
The young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss could get a special role in “Avatar 3”. In the predecessor “Avatar 2”, the young actors will play the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), the new generation of the Sully clan. Since the “Avatar” series is set to revolve around the fate of the Sully clan, it’s only likely that the Children in the third part an important role take in. Jack Champion, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang are also back.
Oona Chaplin is new to the “Avatar” cosmos. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star will play the leader of the new Ash tribe. Another newcomer is Michelle Yeoh, who is the scientist Dr. Karina Mogue will embody.
Avatar 3: what’s next?
Director James Cameron continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Just like in “Avatar 2” it should be about the family of the two and about the exotic flora and fauna of Pandora. Part 2 mainly explores the marine world of the planet. Director James Cameron spoke now 20minutes.fr about the content of the third part. In it, he announced new Na’vi dedicated to fire. He also said: “In the early parts, there are negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In ‘Avatar 3’ we will reverse that. We will also discover new worlds as the storyline around the main characters progresses. I can say that the last bits are going to be the best. The others were more of a show, a kind of table setting before the actual meal is served.”
First pictures of “Avatar 3”
The first pictures of “Avatar 3” are already available. They were published on the @DiscoveringPandora Twitter channel. In the pictures are three new regions of the planet Pandora to see: a menacing volcanic landscape, a snow-capped mountain range and a desert with floating rocks.