Avellaneda prepares to enjoy a new edition of the Cotton Festival

Within the framework of the 54th Provincial Festival and 37th National Cotton Festival, the Government of Avellaneda and the Organizing Commission for said event invite the community to join the activities planned for the coming weekend around the Central Plaza.

Namely:

Friday March 24

– From 12:00 pm: Agro-industrial, artisan, institutional and micro-entrepreneurial exhibition.

– From 6:00 p.m.: “Carousel of Cotton” Parade (Calle 14).

Performance of the Municipal Music Band

– 8:30 p.m.: OPENING ACT (Calle 14 corner Av. San Martín)

Then the “Grupo Quillén” and “Grupo Raza” will perform

Saturday March 25

9:00 a.m. “Participatory meeting of the Cotton Strategic Plan”

Sec. Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation – APPA

10:00 a.m. Agro-industrial, artisanal, institutional and micro-entrepreneurial exhibition.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. Presentation of gyms

Next, presentation of the Municipal Folk Dance Company, “Grupo ALHU”, “NATALI GUIFFI”, “CUMBIA OFFICE” and “KANICHE”.

Sunday March 26

10:00 a.m. Holy mass, with blessing of cocoons in the parish church.

In Plaza “9 de Julio”

12:00 p.m. LUNCH under the grove (Roast at the stake).

With the performance of “GRITO CHAQUEÑO” and “ORO PURO”

12:30 pm CENTRAL ACT, with the musical presentation of “MELLIZOS DÍAZ” and “CAMPEDRINOS”

Great closing with “LA MOSCA”.

During the weekend, it is possible to visit and enjoy the “Museum of the Cotton Festival”, the “Calle del flavor and the Food Courts.