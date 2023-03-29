Avianca and Latam will protect passengers affected by the suspension of Ultra Air

Referential file image of an Ultra Air plane. Ultra Air

The suspension of flights by the low-cost airline Ultra Airdue to the financial crisis, stranded hundreds of passengers who had scheduled flights since Wednesday, March 29, when the company announced that it would stop all its operations.

It may interest you: Another Colombian airline in financial difficulties: SuperTransporte announced administrative measures against Ultra Air

That’s why Avianca decided to throw a “lifeline” to the affected users and extend their protection plan so that they reschedule their trips, as it did with Viva Air when he declared that it was impossible to continue with his work due to economic problems and the few advances with integration.

Another airline that was concerned about the situation of the passengers of Ultra Air was Latamwith a plan for scheduled flights between March 29 and April 15, at airports where company tickets are sold and depending on the seats available.

Avianca published a statement confirming that it was extending its protection for users of Ultra Airafter the suspension of operations on March 29, which will be subject to a series of conditions so that they can reschedule their trips.

It may interest you: What will happen to Viva Air users if Avianca does not accept the conditions of the Ministry of Transport for integration

The first point that the airline presented to “make user protection effective” both of the affected company and Viva Air, another entity that entered into crisis, is that of “free protection, subject to space and by order of arrival at the airport for those who have a flight date until April 1”

To meet this condition, he explained Avianca In the document published on its website, “users must go to the airports the day they have their flight or a maximum day before it with a valid ticket to be verified.”

The second point you made Avianca for passengers it has to do with protection rates, which apply for journeys “in national and international destinations for those who have a flight date with Viva and Ultra airlines until April 9.”

It may interest you: Anato hopes that consumers and travel agencies will benefit from the integration of Avianca and Viva Air

The company explained that there are two processes for users of the two affected airlines, starting with those of Viva Air that “they must call the Avianca Contact Center option 6 or go to the sales offices at the airports, with their reservation number at hand for validation. If the flight is international to Colombia, users must call option 6 of the Contact Center”.

In the case of passengers Ultra Air You have to go to the sales offices at the airports “until the authority provides detailed information about the passengers who have tickets issued by this airline. Attention will be enabled for Ultra users at Avianca points of sale only at the airports of Bogotá, Medellín and Cali”.

Latam Airlines also announced a protection plan for users of Ultra Air with a series of rates for domestic flights that will depend on the route and will be valid for passengers with scheduled flights between March 29 and April 15.

One of the considerations announced by the entity is that people must show the ticket issued by Ultra at the airports where the company makes sales, in addition to the fact that the purchase can be made five days before the initial date of their trip.

These are the prices for short journeys nationwide:

LATAM protection rates- Short domestic routes per journey. Photo LATAM

Here are the costs for short-haul domestic trips:

LATAM protection rates- Long domestic routes per route. LATAM

He Transport Minister Guillermo Reyesconfirmed that the board of directors of Ultra Air He rejected a capitalization plan to save the company, assuring that there were several negotiation attempts but “none prospered.”

“An extraordinary assembly was held for additional capitalization, unfortunately the board of directors made the decision to deny it,” were part of the statements made by the official in a video published by the portfolio on their social networks..

“It was an issue that we had been following, taking administrative measures by the superintendency, the ministry and the aeronautics, and the president of the airline informed us of the suspension of operations with the three aircraft that had been used to date,” he added.