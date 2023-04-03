AVM launches FritzOS 7.50 feature update for more Fritz devices



It goes on: AVM has given the next release for the big FritzOS function update. With immediate effect, users of a FritzBox 6660 Cable can install the new version 7.50 and try out the new features.





Owners of a non-provider-bound FritzBox 6660 Cable can now update, the new version is already being distributed automatically. If you use a FritzBox from your Internet provider, you may have to wait for the provider to approve it.

It was already announced last week that AVM was about to release the function update to other FritzBoxes. The new FritzOS was launched for the first routers at the end of 2022, but numerous models are still waiting for the update.

What’s new?

FritzOS 7.50 starts with a variety of new functions that optimize the home network, bring new options for smart home and telephony and implement new security standards. The most important changes include dynamic smart repeating for WLAN mesh, VPN with WireGuard support, improvements for FritzFon and new smart home options such as ready-made scenarios, routines and light sequences. We have added an overview of the changes at the end of this article.

The update for users of the FritzBox 6660 Cable is now available via the user interface (fritz.box) and on the Manufacturer’s website ready. Tips for the update and information about the new version are available directly from AVM and in the update notifications. The update is recommended for all users.

Start online update

The update is automatically offered gradually, but can also be initiated manually. Updates can easily be carried out via the online user interface. To do this, call up “fritz.box” in the web browser. There you will find the menu item Assistants/ “Update” or “Update Firmware” and follow the instructions. AVM writes that the security functions are always updated with every new FritzOS update, and it is therefore best to carry out available updates as soon as possible.

New features: Mesh WiFi home network now with dynamic Smart Repeating for more performance in the connected network

VPN with WireGuard technology: dial into your home network easily, quickly and securely from anywhere

More telephone convenience: New FritzFon ringtone for “speech” and functions such as blocking unknown callers

Lots of new, interesting smart home options: manage and automate scenarios, routines and light sequences

The user interface has been refined and rounded off with extensive help and information

Numerous new functions for the MyFritzApp and FritzApp Smart Home (iOS/Android) in connection with the latest app versions

