Award of CAN 2025: CAF on an inspection visit to Algeria

Via an article on its website, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed an international strategy consulting firm to carry out inspection visits at the level of the countries whose candidacy to host CAN 2025 has been accepted.

This measure is part of the evaluation of applications for hosting the CAN TotalEnergies 2025 (AFCON 2025) and in accordance with the call for applications sent on October 26, 2022.

The representatives of this firm will carry out the inspection visit to Algeria from March 27 to 29, 2023 according to a well-defined program. The sports facilities of the host cities will be inspected. The same delegation will then hold a working meeting at the headquarters of the Algerian Football Federation.

The date of the announcement of the verdict postponed

When the suspense had to end last march 16the date of the announcement of the “Host” of the AFCON 2025 has been postponed. A meeting of CAF, in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, was held in Kigali where the name of the organizing country was to emerge. However, the date of the announcement has been postponed to a later date.

The executive committee of the African Football Confederation will have to decide between Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria in the company of Benin and Zambia to host CAN 2025. The organization of this edition has been withdrawn from Guinea in view of the delay accumulated by the country at the infrastructure level.