Axel Kicillof assured that the ruling of the US justice is “a legal absurdity”

The Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, claimed the renationalization of YPF in 2012. He did so hours after the ruling of the United States justice, which obliges the State to pay up to 20 billion dollars as compensation to two vulture funds. In this sense, he described what happened as “a legal nonsense”.

In addition, the then Minister of Economy emphasized the fact that the ruling comes in the middle of the electoral campaign, so it is difficult not to link both things and assured that the right wants to privatize the company again.