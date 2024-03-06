Ayotzinapa protesters break down the door of the presidential palace in Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Dozens of people demonstrating for the tragedy of Ayotzinapa They demolished one of the doors of the Mexican National Palace with a truck during President Andrés Manuel’s press conference Lopez Obrador who denounced a “provocation plan.”

Images broadcast by the Milenio network show how the vehicle hits one of the three entrances, through which a handful of hooded protesters and apparently some relatives of the 43 then entered. students from the Ayotzinapa normal school who disappeared in 2014.

The students of the Ayotzinapa rural school disappeared between September 26 and 27, 2014 in the city of Iguala, in the state of Guerrero (southern), one of the most violent in the country due to clashes between drug trafficking cartels. Almost 10 years later, the case still shocks the country.

Embed – Ayotzinapa normalists break the door of the National Palace during the conference @lopezobrador_ with a CFE vehicle, in protest of the unfulfilled presidential promise in the case of the 43 missing young people pic.twitter.com/aRVrOnBv2l — Literal México (@literalmexico) March 6, 2024

“It is a movement against us (…) it is a very clear plan of provocation,” said President López Obrador when questioned by journalists about what was happening outside the premises.

“They would like us to respond violently, we are not going to do it, we are not repressors (…). The door will be fixed and there is no problem,” the president added shortly before concluding his conference.

Television images showed a handful of guards equipped only with shields, confronting hooded youths inside the National Palace.

Seeing themselves overwhelmed, the guards resorted to fire extinguishers and activated them in the direction of the protesters, according to local media.

The doors of the National Palace, built during the Spanish colonial era, were targeted by protesters in other protests, but this is the first time in recent years that they have managed to tear it down.

chain of protests

The relatives of the missing boys, accompanied by their lawyer, activists, students and sympathizers, have carried out different mobilizations in Mexico City and in the state of Guerrero, where the Ayotzinapa normal school is located.

They have also held a sit-in in Zócalo (central square), right in front of the National Palace, to demand to be received by López Obrador.

“The undersecretary” of the Interior will attend to them, the president said on Wednesday, denouncing that the lawyers and activists who accompany the parents “seek political ends.”

Mexico holds presidential elections on June 2 and the favorite, Claudia Sheinbaum, is López Obrador’s political heir.

The first official version of the previous government (2012-2018) indicated that the students were detained by Iguala police in collusion with the Guerreros Unidos cartel, who would have murdered them and then disappeared their bodies.

López Obrador has promised to thoroughly review the investigations and find the young people, but almost 6 years into his mandate, the promise has not been fulfilled.

A government commission established last year that the Mexican army was aware of the kidnapping and disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students.

In August, independent international experts (GIEI) from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights who also investigated the disappearance of the 43 students concluded their work by reproaching the Mexican State for responsibility in the crime for its insistence on hiding information.

Source: With information from AFP