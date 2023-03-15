B289 near Schwarzenbach: car and van collide at the intersection – one person in the clinic

At the intersection with the B289 in the Schwarzenbach district of Seublitz, it is one on Wednesday morning traffic accident came. According to initial information, in crossing area a car and a pickup truck collided. Whether there is someone injured has not yet been conclusively clarified.

To the current knowledge According to one of the two parties involved in the accident, the other has the right of way, which is to collision came. In the process, a more substantial damage.

Car and van collided – one involved in the accident in the hospital

According to the police, it was the people involved in the accident around a 61- and a 32-year-old. Neither of them appears to have been injured in the clash – but one person was to a nearby clinic for clarification brought.





According to the police, it happened at the scene of the accident no major disruptions of traffic, vehicles driving along were able to get to the scene of the accident bypassed become

This is an initial notification. You can read more details here as soon as more information is available.