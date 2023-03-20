B85 near Heinersreuth: Woman overlooks vehicle in oncoming traffic – frontal crash with three injuries

On Saturday (March 18th, 2023) the incident happened on the B85 at around 3.35 p.m. at the entrance to Heinersreuth traffic accidentin which a total of three people slightly injured and a not inconsiderable property damage occurred.

According to the police, a 60-year-old drove her car B85 coming from Bayreuth and wanted to turn left into one shortly after entering Heinersreuth gas station there turn. The entrance to the petrol station is on Kastanienweg.

Overlooked when turning – woman causes accident in front of gas station

To turn, the woman first changed properly into the lane for left-turners and intended to enter Kastanienweg from there. When turning overlooked the car of a 59-year-old woman oncoming traffic, which was occupied in addition to the driver and a 28-year-old passenger. Despite one braking manoeuvre was the 59-year-old woman able to collision of the vehicles no longer prevent.





The three became women as a result of the traffic accident luckily only slightly injured. An emergency doctor who happened to be added and the alarmed rescue service led the first aid to those involved in the accident. Both vehicles had to towed become. The total damage to the two vehicles was estimated at approx 35,000 euros estimated. During the recording of the traffic accident, it lasted about an hour traffic delays on the B85.

A criminal case was filed against the 60-year-old driver negligent bodily harm initiated.