Baba Vanga’s prophecies for the year 2024: earthquake, tsunami, crisis

Famous for having predicted key moments in history with great accuracy.such as the 2001 jihadist attacks in the United States or the Indian Ocean tsunami that occurred in 2004, Baba Vanga continues to be a reference in clairvoyance despite having died in 1996.almost three decades ago.

Thus, every time the beginning of a new year approaches, everyone looks towards the prophecies of the known as Nostradamus of the Balkans, born in Bulgaria. Of course, what she left for 2024 is not at all flattering and has unleashed panic among the followers of the effective psychic, since, if true, it would cause great changes and misfortunes on a planetary level.

Poderoso tsunami

According to Baba Vanga, who, as we said, already predicted the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, two decades later another, even more powerful one, if possible, is expected to hit the Asian continent. A hundred times worse and more tragic than the other.

economic crisis

Furthermore, according to the Nostradamus of the Balkans, a great economic crisis will also take place from which almost no country will be spared.. The reasons for this crisis? The corruption of those who govern the Administrations, and the poor management of economic and natural resources at a planetary level.

Great earthquake

Likewise, as if her predictions so far were not tragic, the psychic also saw that a devastating earthquake of large proportions would take place in the United States, of such magnitude. than changing the course of the waters of the Mississippi River and leaving many lives lost, in addition to great material damage.

medical advance

And since not everything was going to be bad news, among the predictions of the Nostradamus of the Balkans for 2024 there is also a great medical advance that would allow the cure of important diseases that until now had no solution, such as AIDS or cancer. Findings that would be a consequence of many years of joint work and research by scientists from the academy.

Zero oil

Another of the predictions that seems to be about to come true, or at least for which work is being done worldwide, as was seen during the last Climate Summit, has to do with the end of oil. And, according to the psychicnext year will be the year of the decline of what is known as black gold, and we will opt for cleaner alternativesall within the framework of climate awareness.