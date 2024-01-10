Baby Yoda debuts in Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu

LOS ANGELES.- Baby Yoda comes to the big screen. The big fan favorite will co-star in a new movie Star Wars call The Mandalorian & Grogu, announcement Lucasfilm. He film be directed by Jon Favreau, creator of the hit Disney+ The Mandalorianthe program in which the beloved character debuted.

This series follows mysterious bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian, who was instructed to deliver an adorable little green creature named Grogu to a sinister client.

But the man ends up establishing a strong friendship with the creature, who seems to belong to the same species of aliens as Yoda, a character from the original movies. Star Warswhich led fans to nickname him Baby Yoda.

“I love telling stories set in the prolific world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The idea of ​​bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is very exciting.”

It is not confirmed whether Pascal will take on his television role in the film, which will enter production this year.

new production

The tape must become the first of Star Wars since 2019, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker grossed $1 billion at the box office despite lukewarm reviews.

From then on, the future of the franchise has remained undetermined, with Disney CEO Bob Iger signaling that he wants to slow down the release of Star Wars films, and directors coming and going.

There is no release date for The Mandalorian & Grogualthough on Disney’s calendar, the next Star Wars movie is scheduled for May 2026.

There are other productions of the franchise in development in the hands of directors such as Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), y James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

But other films announced, under the direction of Kevin Feige (the producer of the entire Marvel superhero universe) and Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), were archived.

