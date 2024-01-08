Baby’s body found in garbage container in Florida

A dead baby was found in a trash container by a construction worker Monday morning in Broward County, Florida.

As confirmed by police authorities, the garbage container is located in front of a building in Hollywood.

The worker was working in a building in the area of ​​South Federal Highway and Rodman Street when he made the disturbing discovery.

Around 8:00 a.m. he called police to report that he had found a dead baby inside a dumpster, Hollywood Police Department officials said.

No details have been provided about the infant or who may have left him in that container.

“Hollywood police said homicide detectives are investigating and specifically looking for anyone who may have images that could help them locate a suspect,” he details. Local 10 News.

The official Christian Lataspokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, asked residents to collaborate to clarify this fact.

He also called on Tesla car drivers to check their cameras. “These vehicles have surveillance around their cars 24/7,” he said.

Anyone with information can call 954-764-4357 o al 954-967-4567the police said.