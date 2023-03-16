Bachelor 2023: These NRW candidates are still there

Essen.

The 13th season of “The Bachelor” is currently running on RTL. Among the candidates are also women from North Rhine-Westphalia. We present them in an overview.

23 candidates are currently trying to get David Jackson’s roses. That’s the name of the new Bachelor 2023. As always, the popular dating show is on TV on RTL. Some candidates from NRW are also fighting for David Jackson’s heart. We present the candidates from NRW.

The candidates are currently fighting for the heart of David Jackson at the Bachelor. Photo: dpa

Bachelor 2023: Influencer Colleen from Cologne wants to conquer his heart

Colleen lives in Cologne, is 27 years old and has been single for three years. Right now this will finally end up here. She is looking for a man with passion and humor and says in an RTL video: “A nice smile would also be nice.” Born in Siegen, she studied psychology and aworks as an influencer.













Bachelor 2023: candidate Colleen from Cologne is fighting for the heart of the bachelor on RTL. Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner





Her friends describe her as open, spontaneous and adventurous. About herself, Colleen says she “definitely has two sides,” as is typical of the Gemini zodiac sign. In her free time, she enjoys exercising and listening to podcasts.

Bachelor 2023: Giovanna from Münsterland is fighting for David Jackson’s rose

Giovanna is 27 years old and grew up in Sicily. The half-Italian came to Germany at primary school age. Above all, she wants security from her partner. In terms of type, he should be casual and self-confident.

Candidate Giovanna from Münsterland is also part of “Der Bachelor” 2023. Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner

Giovanna has been single for a year and a half. She works as an insurance and finance clerk and lives in Oelde in Münsterland. In her free time she enjoys going to the gym and she enjoys cooking.

Bachelor 2023: These NRW candidates are already out

The dream of great love is over for Nevin from Cologne after the first episode: she could not convince Bachelor David and did not receive a rose from him in the first “Night of the Roses”.

Bachelor 2023: Candidate Nevin from Cologne had to leave the show after the first episode. Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner

Even the 29-year-old Saskia from Münster could not convince the bachelor. She too had to return home.

Bachelor 2023: Even Saskia could not conquer the heart of David Jackson. Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner

Fitness trainer Manina from Cologne is no longer on the show either.

No longer part of the Bachelor 2023: Manina from Cologne. Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner

Bachelor 2023: Date, broadcast and the new Bachelor

The 13th season of “Bachelor” has been running on RTL since March.

Every Wednesday a new episode runs on RTL.

The new bachelor’s name is David Jackson. The bachelor is looking for a loving partner with whom he can start a family.

You can always see the new episode in advance on RTL+. There you can also watch the current episode in the stream.

