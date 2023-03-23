Back at home, Nembhard scores 25; Pacers beat Raptors

Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives the ball between Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher (25), Malachi Flynn (22) and Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second half of the Toronto Raptors basketball game. the NBA on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie point guard Andrew Nembhard scored 25 points and had 10 assists in his first NBA game back at his home in Canada, as the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114 on Wednesday night. night to break their seven-game winning streak at home.

Myles Turner had 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 15 and Buddy Hield 13 for the Pacers, who swept the three-game series between the two teams.

Canadian players Mathurin, Nembhard and Oshae Brissett all started for Indiana in the Raptors’ Canada Night celebration. It’s the first time since the NBA began registering starters in 1970-71 that three Canadians have started for the same team.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors lost for the second time in a row. Siakam also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.