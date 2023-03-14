Back Health Day on March 15, 2023 / Myths about back pain – What’s true and what’s not?

Health Knowledge Foundation

Almost everyone knows back pain. Many ideas about where they come from and how to treat them have now become real myths: slouching or the spinal discs are often the cause and massages always help with back pain. On the occasion of Back Health Day, the Health Knowledge Foundation gets to the bottom of common myths surrounding back pain and explains what is behind them.

Almost everyone has a story to tell about back pain. According to a large-scale survey on the prevalence of back pain in Germany from 2019 and 2020, 61.3 percent of those surveyed reported that they had been affected by back pain in the past 12 months. But does back pain really come from slouching? Or can an MRI reveal the cause of the pain? The Health Knowledge Foundation provides information on five common back myths and explains what is true and what is not.

Myth I – X-rays can always find the cause of back pain.

There is a widespread belief that imaging procedures such as X-rays can always reveal the causes of back pain. Unfortunately, this remains a myth, because a reliable cause for the pain can only rarely be found, as scientific studies have shown. X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can show changes on the back that are suspected of causing back or lower back pain, such as minor signs of wear and tear. The problem, however, is that these changes also occur in many people who do not have any symptoms. It cannot therefore be concluded that the change found is actually responsible for the symptoms – and so the success of the treatment is also questionable. At the same time, imaging can lead to unnecessary therapies and promote chronification. For this reason, the medical guideline for non-specific low back pain also recommends that imaging methods such as x-rays should only be used in certain cases, such as after an accidental injury.

Myth II – Most of the time, the intervertebral discs are to blame for the pain.

What many people don’t know: A herniated disc is not always accompanied by severe back pain. It happens that those affected only find out about it by accident, for example when an MRT examination is carried out for other reasons. A herniated disc is the cause of back pain in only about 4 out of 100 patients. In this respect, the assumption that the intervertebral discs are responsible for lower back pain is more of a myth. However, if a herniated disc causes back pain, this pain usually radiates. In addition, disturbances in touch sensitivity and motor disorders can occur.

Myth III – Frequent strain causes the back to wear out.

No, as long as it is not a very stressful competitive sport, any movement and stress is good for the back. On the contrary: the back tends to be strengthened by everyday movements. If you want to do something good for your back, you also do sports. Cycling, swimming, horseback riding or walking are considered back-friendly. Initial studies suggest that even regular walks or brisk walking can help with back pain. Regular movement training such as gymnastics, strengthening and stability exercises for the upper body muscles or stretching exercises for the thigh and hip muscles can even help to prevent non-specific low back pain from recurring. Such exercises are done, for example, in Pilates or yoga.

Myth IV – Sitting slouched gives you back pain.

The good news: Bad posture is usually not the cause of back pain. Whether we are slouched, sitting or standing is irrelevant as a cause of back pain. But: no posture is so good that it should be taken for a long time. Both in the office and at home, we often remain in the same position for too long. The lack of movement puts a lot of strain on the joints in the back. The pain then arises as a protective reaction. That’s why it can even be relaxing to let your back sag once in a while.

Myth V – With back pain, the doctor must prescribe massages.

Not every doctor prescribes a massage for back pain. Nor does he have to. Because at least in the case of acute low back pain without a recognizable cause, the benefit of this form of therapy is currently not proven by scientific studies. Therefore, the medical guideline for non-specific low back pain advises against a prescription. The reason: The focus of the treatment should be movement and activation rather than treatments that promote passive behavior. According to the guideline, however, massages can certainly be used as a treatment component for chronic non-specific low back pain. The effect is rather small, but massage can contribute to the well-being of those affected and thereby possibly promote a willingness to exercise more.

Five common back myths at a glance:

The cause of back pain can always be found with imaging procedures such as x-rays.

Intervertebral discs are usually to blame for back pain.

The back wears out due to frequent strain, for example during sports.

Sitting crookedly gives you back pain.

If I have back pain, the doctor has to prescribe massages for me.

Straight to the back pain myths

Background to Back Health Day:

Back Health Day takes place on March 15th every year. It goes back to an initiative of the Federal Association of German Back Schools and the Healthy Back Campaign. The theme day, which this year has the motto “Healthy back with heart, hand and mind”, is intended to provide information on various aspects of back health – including scientific facts.

